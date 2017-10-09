The Essential team will be hosting an AMA every two weeks, and here are some things that were discussed in the first session just few days ago.

Touch issues

Will there be an update to address the laggy touch issues?

We are aware of the issue related to the display touch scrolling jitteriness and have a patch we are testing internally. I saw the fix in action literally yesterday and the improvement is night and day. I think you guys will be really happy with it. Our plan is to get this out in one of the next upcoming OTA updates releasing a few weeks.

Android Oreo and new features

Is there a timeline update on Android Oreo?

Our QA team is in the process of testing Android Oreo as we speak to insure there are no regressions on the device. We are making great progress and target to have public beta available here within several weeks that you can try out before we release globally. We will make sure to publicly announce as soon as the Beta is available.

Blue light filter?

You’ll have it in Android Oreo!

Fingerprint reader gestures?

This is in progress. We’re targeting the next OTA.

Double tap to wake and vibration intensity?

We’re not working on these right now.

Will you add manual options in your camera app?

Manual mode for camera is on the to-do list, but we’re not ready to put a timeline on it quite yet.

Essential Services app

What exactly is the Essential Services app? Can we see a more in-depth update log about it? What all does it do?

Lots of questions about the Essential Services app. This application collects high-level statistics about battery life, ANRs etc that we use to improve user experience. It allowed us to diagnose and resolve the UI freezes folks were seeing. Hopefully you’ll see how it pays dividends in the latest system update.

Modular accessories

When do you expect to support live streaming for the 360 camera?

Live streaming is under test right now starting with Facebook and Periscope and is part of our fall OTA release plan with Youtube and others coming shortly after. Working diligently with our partners to make sure this is rock solid for you guys!

Other colors

Can we expect the white version to be released soon?

The holiday in China is delaying us a few more days. Look out for news early next week.

What about the green one?

We are in testing now, but no release date has been set.

Dev support

Will you release kernal source and system images?

I’m hoping to get kernel source out asap. System images are going to take a little longer.

There you have it – to see the full discussion, you can visit the official Reddit thread. Again, following the successful AMA session with Andy Rubin four weeks ago, the company wants to keep the conversation going. That’s why it will be hosting an AMA in r/Essential every two weeks, so if you have any questions for the team, feel free to ask them directly during next week’s session!