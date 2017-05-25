While Andy Rubin no longer spends his days developing Android at Google, he’s certainly not ready to move on from the smartphone space.

He’s recently created a new company, Essential, which has been teasing the launch of a bezel-less smartphone for a few months now. If you’ve been waiting to see what Essential has in store for us, you won’t have to wait much longer. The company has just announced that some big news is coming on Tuesday, May 30.

Hi, welcome to our Twitter page. We’re here to let you know something big is coming May 30th! Stay tuned… — Essential (@essential) May 25, 2017

As previously mentioned, Essential has been teasing its new smartphone for a while now, although there are still very few confirmed details about the new phone. Andy Rubin tweeted a teaser image a few weeks ago (attached above) that gave us our first look at the new device, showing off its bezel-less design. A few days later, Alphabet’s Eric Schmidt confirmed that the phone would indeed run Android (I know, shocker).

A few other rumors have been floating around the web as of late, claiming the device will sport a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1312 resolution display, an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and a 12 MP rear-facing camera. Of course, these are all just rumors at this point, so be sure to take them with a grain of salt.

At any rate, we’ll find out much more about this new Essential device next Tuesday. And of course we’ll be sure to bring you more details as they arise, so stay tuned.