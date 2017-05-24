Huawei is accepting submissions for its Mobile Film Festival, and your 90-second trailer could get you a Huawei Mate 9 and more.

All you have to do is create a trailer for your film. The clip can be anywhere from 30 to 90 seconds long but must be filmed on a mobile device.

Huawei is hosting an annual Mobile Film Festival this year and is looking for aspiring filmmakers in the US to submit their work. The official submission period has already begun and will stay open until 11:59:59 PM on May 26. All you have to do is create a trailer for your film. The clip can be anywhere from 30 to 90 seconds long but must be filmed on a mobile device. You can submit it on social media like Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, using the hashtags #HuaweiMobileFilms and #Contest.

Huawei will select a total of eight finalists between May 27 and May 28, all of whom will receive Huawei’s current flagship, the Mate 9, along with a tripod. These eight contestants will then use the Mate 9 in order to submit their full movies, with a June 16 deadline. Huawei explains that there will three grand prizes: Judges’ Choice Winner, People’s Choice Winner, and Huawei “Make It Possible Award” Winner. All grand prize winners will be paid to attend the Award Ceremony in Beverly Hills from July 6 to July 7 with hotel accommodations, meals, and transportation taken care of.

Of course, there are certain requirements your trailer and film must meet, but they are very self-explanatory: for instance, you cannot depict sexually explicit content or illegal activities, nor can you use copyrighted materials without permission. To see the full entry requirements as well as other contest rules, you can head on over to Huawei’s Facebook page.

To refresh your memory, the Huawei Mate 9 has a 5.9-inch FHD screen and is equipped with a dual 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel Leica optics camera on the back and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phablet also has a gargantuan 4,000 mAh battery, which should get you through a day of filming without any issue.

Will you be entering Huawei’s Mobile Films contest? Have you already submitted your work? Let us know in the comments below!