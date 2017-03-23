The Unicode Consortium, the nonprofit organization responsible for the development of the Unicode standard, has outlined the new emoji set to appear in the Emoji 5.0 update coming in June.

The update will include 47 never-before-seen emojis — including dinosaurs, a genie, a forward-facing giraffe, a dumpling and a curling stone — as well as a number of changes to pre-existing ones. Check some of the others out below.

Improvements to pre-existing emojis include the “cowboy face,” which now has a bigger hat (thank goodness) and the green “nauseated face,” which looks much better without the red cheeks.

Note that these emojis may change without warning prior to release — don’t get too attached to them before the official rollout.

Of the new additions, I’d say the gorilla is my favorite so far, what’s yours? Let me know in the comments.