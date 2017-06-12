Samsung is expanding the availability of unlocked Galaxy S8 devices in the US by adding more resellers, distributors, and retailers.

There’s a pretty sweet deal going on right now on eBay, which slashes the $830 price tag of the Galaxy S8 Plus down to $699.99. It’s also an unlocked version for the US market, so you don’t even need to be tied down to a two-year contract. Well, it looks like we will be seeing more deals like this one in the future as Samsung has announced additional resellers, distributors, and retailers for unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus devices. The best part about it is that retailers like Best Buy and B&H are already offering these phones for $100 less.

In an official statement today, Samsung explained that “resellers CDW, Insight, Connection, SHI, PCM and Zones and distributors Ingram Micro, Synnex, Tech Data, Vertex Wireless, as well as… retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Ebay and Target.com” will be offering unlocked Galaxy S8 devices for purchase in order to empower users with freedom and provide an optimal user experience with fewer “bloatware.”

These phones are unlocked by Samsung and have full support for GSM and CDMA networks in the US, so it should work on any major carrier.

These phones are unlocked by Samsung and have full support for GSM and CDMA networks in the US, so it should work on any major carrier. Even if you’re not residing in the US, depending on the model and your network, it could be compatible in your home country. While most resellers and retailers listed by Samsung seem to be selling the S8 duo at a regular price, Best Buy and B&H are offering a $100 discount for both.

The regular S8 is listed as $624.99 and its bigger sibling will set you back $724.99. Considering the fact that they cost over $700 and $800 respectively with US carriers, this may be a better option. However, Samsung has had some issues with updating unlocked Galaxy S7 devices in the past, so while it’s not clear whether the Galaxy S8 will meet a similar fate, that’s also something to consider.

