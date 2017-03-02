We all love our smartphones. They keep us entertained, connected, and always up to date with the latest news. However, when you sit behind the wheel of a car, the smartest and safest move is to put your device away and focus on the road.

There are way too many people still playing around with their devices while driving, which is why the authorities in the UK just implemented much harsher penalties. If you are caught using your smartphone while driving, you’ll now get a £200 fine as well as six points on your license. Previously, drivers only had to pay £100 and received 3 points. What this means is that new drivers will have their license revoked, as they can only lose a maximum of six points within the first two years of passing their test.

See also: Epic Games has made a car app that uses Google’s Tango AR tech

The law is changing because of the many incidents that have happened on UK roads recently. One of these occurred in October 2016, when a truck driver killed a mother and her three children because he was using his smartphone while driving. Back in 2015, 22 people lost their lives while 99 were seriously injured in accidents caused by someone distracted by a smartphone.

According to research done by the RAC, 25 percent of drivers are using their mobile device while driving. Let’s hope that the stricter penalties will be able to lower that number in the near future.