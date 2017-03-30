Yesterday, Samsung officially announced the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Although the devices are not available yet, a few of their wallpapers have already made their way online. If you want to pimp out your smartphone by giving it a slightly new and different look, you might want to consider downloading one of the wallpapers down below.

You have three options to choose from. The first one might be more suitable for women, as it’s more or less pink. The second shows a mountain in the background with stars above it, while the third is a beautiful image of snow-covered mountains. If you’re a winter person, this one is probably for you.

You can download all three wallpapers down below. To do so, simply right-click on the one you like, save it to your PC, and then transfer it to your smartphone. Things are a little easier if you’re reading this on your mobile device. Just press and hold on the wallpaper you like, download it to your device, set it as your new wallpaper, and you’re good to go.

Do you like the new wallpapers from the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus? Which one is your favorite? Drop a comment down below.