You can now download the Galaxy S8 wallpapers via the full sized pngs embedded below (apologies for slow paging loading times, pngs are dogs) or as a zipped package here. There’s 18 in total, six of each type: gradients, night sky and those funky geometric things. Droid Views has a bunch of others, and you can see them in action in my Galaxy S8 color comparison. Happy wallpapering.