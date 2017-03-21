Today is an incredibly exciting day for those looking to stay on the cutting edge of all things Android. Announced just this morning, Android O is here, though right now it is in the form of an early developer preview.

You won’t be able to get the preview through the Android Beta Program, however. This preview comes in the form of a flashable .zip file that you’re going to have to install yourself. The reasoning behind this is because the release is intended for developers only and is not stable enough to be used by consumers.

This isn’t to say an OTA won’t come later, though. Google will likely be bringing a more stable version of Android O to the Beta Program in the coming weeks, possibly when preview 2 launches around May. There should be four developer previews hitting the shelves throughout the year in March, May, June, and August, with the official build launching sometime in Q3, so there should be plenty of time for Google to iron out the issues currently present.

If you can’t wait and want to flash the OS manually right now, you can download Developer Preview 1 builds for your devices at the links below:

If you own one of the devices listed above but need some help flashing these builds manually, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guide on how to flash Android O here.

Thoughts on Android O so far?