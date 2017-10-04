Hot on the heels of releasing the Mix in June, Doogee is back to release the Mix 2 just four months later. The Mix 2 features a host of improvements like a larger battery, an 18:9 display, and a refined design, but the headliner of the Mix 2 just might be the quad-camera setup.

Dual-camera setups are becoming the norm of the rear of the phones in 2017, but it’s not often that you see dual front cameras as well. You’ll get a standard 8 MP 88-degree lens as well as a wider angle 130-degree lens that Doogee has designed to capture selfies with entire groups of friends. It’s calling it the “wefie,” but we will refuse to use that term from here on out.

Doogee is going to use that front-facing camera setup for facial recognition too. For some reason though, the company says this is the first Android phone “using face recognition to unlock the full display”, which is odd considering Android phones have been using face recognition since the Ice Cream Sandwich days. Hopefully Doogee clarifies what this means sometime soon.

In our review of the Doogee Mix, we found the 720p display to be a bit low resolution, but it did okay for everyday tasks. The Samsung-produced AMOLED panel didn’t follow the 18:9 aspect ratio that seems to be the trend this year, but Doogee is changing it up for the Mix 2. We’ll see a higher resolution 18:9 panel that comes in at 2160 x 1080. The display is also larger at 5.99-inches compared to 5.5-inches on the Mix and will be curved like the Samsung Galaxy S8. Doogee also says it’s doing away with the large chin bezel and will have smaller bezels split above and below the display.

Under the hood, the Doogee Mix 2 will feature MediaTek’s Helio P25 chip with 6 GB of RAM, and a 4,060 mAh battery. The battery is a massive upgrade over the first Mix which only packed in a 3,380 mAh battery, but it had to drop the headphone jack to make room. The company says it’ll include a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone jack in the box, too.

The Doogee Mix is set to come out in October but exact dates haven’t been released yet. You can head over to its website to sign up for its mailing list which promises you details on how to save $70 and get a special gift when pre-ordering.