We have come across a great deal on the LG G6 over at Best Buy. The retailer is selling the flagship smartphone for just $287.76. Some conditions do apply though, as the offer is only available for the Verizon variant of the device. You’ll also have to pay it off over the course of two years — $11.99 per month.

Best Buy normally sells the LG G6 for $672 or $28 per month, which means that you’ll save exactly $384.24 if you get the deal. The smartphone is available in the Black or Platinum color option.

LG officially took the wraps of the G6 at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in February. The high-end device features a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and minimal bezels. You’ll find the Snapdragon 821 chipset under the hood along with 4 GB of RAM. There’s 32 GB of storage available that you can expand for an additional 256 GB with the help of a microSD card.

The smartphone comes equipped with two 13 MP cameras on the back and a selfie snapper that has a 5 MP sensor. Then there’s the 3,300 mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner, and Android 7.0 Nougat. To learn more about it, feel free to check out our review of the LG G6.

Unfortunately, there’s no word on how long the deal will last for. If you want to get it, visit the retailer’s website by clicking the button below.