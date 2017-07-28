Amazon and Samsung are both offering a $150 discount on unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus purchases. With trade-in, you could save up to $300.

Samsung, as well as various US carriers, have been offering BOGO deals on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus for some time now, but if you were looking for just one Galaxy S8 device, this one is for you: right now, Amazon and Samsung are offering unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus for $150 cheaper. The regular S8 comes out to be $574.99, and its bigger sibling is $674.99 after the discount. On Amazon, both models are available only in Midnight Black, but if that’s not your favorite color option, head on over to Samsung’s official website where they have Coral Blue as a second option.

Samsung is offering the exact same deal, but if you happen to have an eligible device – Galaxy S5 to Galaxy S7, Galaxy Note 5, LG G4 to G6, Google Pixel, iPhone SE, and iPhone 5 to iPhone 7 – you can save up to $300 total. If you don’t want to be bound by an expensive contract or if you already have a working SIM card, buying an unlocked Samsung flagship and saving a few hundred dollars isn’t too bad.

Unlocked Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus share the exact same specs as their carrier-locked counterparts although these should have even less bloatware. They still feature the blazing fast Snapdragon 835 processor and the iconic dual-curved Infinity Display. It’s worth mentioning, however, that Samsung has been notoriously slow in rolling out updates for its unlocked Galaxy devices. It’s still to early to tell whether this unfortunate trend will continue with the Galaxy S8 duo, but most recently, it’s faced heavy criticism from unlocked Galaxy S7 users.

Are you going to get yourself an unlocked Galaxy S8? Are you waiting for the Galaxy Note 8? Let us know by leaving a comment below!