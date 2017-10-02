For a limited time only, Amazon is offering special discounts on Kids Edition Fire tablets, and if you’re a Prime member, you could save up to $100.

Editor's Pick Amazon’s Android-based Fire OS 6 will debut on the upcoming Fire TV From the slew of Echo products to the new Fire TV with 4K HDR and Alexa support, it's fair to say that Amazon was busy this past week. With such headline-grabbing announcements, it's no wonder …

Amazon recently launched a pair of new Fire tablets, specifically made for kids. The Fire 7 Kids Edition and the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition are essentially the shopping giant’s regular Fire-branded tablets except they come in a kid-proof case and give you access to 15,000 popular educational apps, games, videos, and books. Amazon also offers what they call a two-year worry-free guarantee with these devices, which promises to replace any broken unit during that period – no questions asked.

Most of them expire on October 9, so you should decide sometime this week or this weekend.

Well, if you’ve been looking to get one of these tablets for your kid (or for yourself), you’re in luck because Amazon is offering special discounts on those until October 15. If you’re interested in the 7-incher, use the code KIDSFIRE7 when you check out, and it’ll save you $20, bringing the price down to $79.99:

For its slightly bigger sibling, the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, you can use KIDSFIRE8 to save $30. The final price comes out to be $99.99:

Now, if you’re a Prime member, the online retail giant has a few more deals in store for you, all of them on its Kindle line-up. Check them out below:

These, however, will expire on October 9, so if you were thinking about getting one of Amazon’s e-book readers, you should decide sometime this week or this weekend!