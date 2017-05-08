Whether you’re on Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, or Sprint, you can get up to $200 in Costco cash as well as charging accessories with all valid Galaxy S8 activations.

See also: T-Mobile extends free Samsung Gear VR offer with Galaxy S8 and S8+ purchases

If you are a Costco member and have been thinking about getting either the Galaxy S8 or the Galaxy S8 Plus, you might want to take advantage of Costco Wireless’ promotion. For a limited time only, the warehouse club is throwing in Costco Cash Cards, Samsung Gear VR and Gear 360 (first generation), and charging accessories with certain Galaxy S8 purchases.

Verizon Wireless (May 3 through May 8)

New lines: Activate a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus on an unlimited rate plan, and get a $100 Costco Cash Card.

Existing lines: Buy a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, and get a $150 Costco Cash Card.

AT&T (May 3 through May 11)

New lines: Activate a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus on a device payment plan, and get a $200 Costco Cash Card.

Existing lines: Buy a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, and get a Samsung Gear 360 camera (first generation).

T-Mobile (May 4 through May 11)

New or existing lines: Buy a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, and get a Gear VR with Controller and a $150 Costco Cash Card via mail-in rebate.

Sprint (April 28 through May 25)

New or existing lines: Activate a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus on a device payment plan, and get a $200 Costco Cash Card.

These are in addition to Samsung’s ongoing (May 3 through May 16) promotion that gives you the Galaxy S8 Entertainment Kit and 6 months of Netflix.

All Galaxy S8 activations at Costco will get you a TYLY Power Essentials Kit, which comes with a dual port 4.8A wall charger, a dual port 4.8A car charger, a 5,200 mAh battery, 3’ braided USB-C cable, 3’ USB cable, and a carrying case. These are in addition to Samsung’s ongoing (May 3 through May 16) promotion that gives you the Galaxy S8 Entertainment Kit and 6 months of Netflix, so you may want to hurry, especially if you’re looking to get it through Verizon!