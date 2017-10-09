If you’re in the market for a new hybrid smartwatch or Android Wear watch, today could be your lucky day. Amazon is running a one-day sale for a number of hybrid smartwatches for 50 percent off their normal price.

Editor's Pick Best smartwatches Smartwatches are still a very new thing to a lot of people, and for good reason. You don't absolutely need one to get through the day, and some of the best smartwatches are much too expensive …

Most of these smartwatches are hybrid devices, but they can link up to your Android smartphone. They include watches from brands such as Skagen, Diesel, Guess, Armani, and more. One of the watches on sale is an actual Android Wear device, the Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch. You can snag it for $239.99, which is $60 off its normal $399.99 price tag.

The other hybrid smartwatches are priced as low as $79.99 for this one-day sale. You might be most interested in the Guess hybrid watches on sale — all of them feature direct integration with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. All of the Guess watches are priced at $99.50 as part of this sale, too.

Again, these deep discounts are only available until the end of the day today, so you might want to move quickly if you want to get one of these smartwatches for yourself. Check them out at the Amazon link below.

Next: Skagen Jorn Hybrid review – do smartwatches still matter?