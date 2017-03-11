Ubiquitous YouTube sponsor dbrand has unveiled its range of adhesive skins for the upcoming Galaxy S8 and S8+. Unless Samsung has finally decided to do something about the fingerprint magnet glass on the back of its flagship line, you’re probably going to want to consider a case or at the very least a skin for your shiny new Galaxy.

Skins not only save you from unsightly fingerprints but they can also protect the glass underneath from scratches, making your phone a much more appealing resale option if and when the time comes. Plus, you get to match your phone to your personality on the cheap, going with a carbon fiber, metallic, timber, stone or leather look. There’s also matte black or white and other bold color options.

The presence of yet more renders of the unannounced Galaxy S8 and S8+ on dbrands’ order screen would normally cause some excitement but at this point there’s very little left to the imagination where the new Galaxies are concerned, at least as far as visuals go. Stay tuned on March 29 for the full announcement where we hope Samsung has at least one or two secrets still up its sleeve.