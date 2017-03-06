Owners of Google’s Daydream View VR headsets, and a compatible phone, can head to outer space, drive fast and furious, and try to keep a bomb from exploding on a discount. Three major Daydream VR games have their prices cut down in the Google Play Store for 50 percent off their normal cost for a limited time.

Gunjack 2: End of Shift, which normally is priced at $12.99, is currently on sale at just $6.49 today. The first-person space shooter comes from CCP Games, the creators of the PC space-based MMO EVE Online, and the higher-end VR space shooter EVE Valkyrie. Your role in Gunjack 2 is to defend the space mining rig Kubera as a turret operator, using a variety of weapons against waves of space bandits.

Need for Speed No Limits VR comes from Electronic Arts. It’s discounted down from $14.99 to just $7.49 during this Daydream game sale. It will let virtual drivers race in a total of 60 events across 12 tracks that use four different locations. It also lets players have their pick from a number of super fast cars as they take to the streets and compete against other race crews for the opportunity to take the checkered flag and upgrade their vehicles.

Finally, there’s a great indie game on sale for the Daydream, Keep Talking & Nobody Explodes. The game, from developer Steel Crate Games, is currently priced at just $4.99, down from its usual $9.99 price tag. The object of the game is for the player to defuse a ticking bomb before it goes off, with other people trying to offer instructions on how to shut the bomb down. Each bomb that you have to defuse is procedurally generated in the game, so no two are supposed to be alike.

Which of these discounted Daydream games will you be getting before the sales expire? Let us know in the comments!