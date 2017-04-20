If you are looking for a World of Warcraft-style MMO to play on the go, you might want to consider checking out the newly announced Crusaders of Light. The free-to-play fantasy MMO game from publisher NetEase is currently available in several countries in a soft launch period, but will be released worldwide later this spring.

See also: Best MMORPGs on Android

NetEase claims that Crusaders of Light will offer fans of the fantasy MMO game genre the kinds of features they would expect in a PC game. Players will begin by picking from one of the game’s three character classes (Ranger, Warrior, or Mystic), and those characters can level up and even reach the high-end legendary status at level 45. Players will be able to explore the game’s open world of Milura, where they will have to go on quests and face monsters like the Demon Hordes while also collecting lots of loot.

Players will be able to explore and go on quests in the game's open world of Milura, where they will have to face monsters like the Demon Hordes while also collecting lots of loot.

Crusaders of Light will also have online multiplayer modes, including 1v1, 3v3, and 5v5 arena battles, and even huge 25v25 battleground matches. There are also some classic MMO dungeon raids in the game (Leeroy Jenkins!) which can support up to 40 players. The game also includes an integrated voice system so you can chat with your fellow players and guild members.

At the moment, Crusaders of Light is available in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and the Philippines for Android and iOS, but will launch later in North America, Europe, and other markets. If you think this game will be your next MMO obsession, you can pre-register for Crusaders of Light at its official website, and also claim over $50 of free in-game content, including virtual currency, weapons, and a ram mount.