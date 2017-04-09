We are back with yet another ‘Crowdfunding project of the week’, a series in which we highlight some of the hottest tech coming from sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Let’s get right to it, shall we?

Other featured campaigns:

Four weeks ago we covered lofree, a classic-looking keyboard with modern technology. It was a great device, but those looking for that retro style don’t need to settle with only one option. Today we are taking a look at yet another modern keyboard with a retro look that will be a great topic of conversation.

The Penna is certainly an interesting product, as it more closely resembles typewriters. It even kind of sounds like one, when typing. But don’t mistake this for an archaic product, either. It has all the modern features you need, and then some.

There are two styles of keys. The “diamond keycap” improves typing accuracy, while the “chrome keycap” further resembles that classic styling. These operate with a cherry switch, ensuring fast and accurate typing.

The keyboard does also use Bluetooth 4.2, with support for Android, iOS and Windows. You can pair it with up to 5 devices simultaneously. And in terms of battery you are looking at 6 months of idle time.

Our favorite feature, by far, is that metal bar, which does also look like typewriter’s return lever. What this does is give users the ability to create a macro action. You can pull the lever up and type anything; this will be recorded and the machine can replicate the action when the lever is pressed down. Think of it as a manual copy/paste.

Interested? You can sign up for one by baking the Kickstarter campaign with as little as $89. It’s available in 5 colors and should be shipping this August. Who is getting one?!