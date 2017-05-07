Sunday is crowdfunding day here at Android Authority. This is where we feature some of the hottest gadgets coming from websites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. Today we have a nice little phone to show off, so let’s jump right in.

Unihertz is using Kickstarter to introduce Jelly, a device they claim to be the smallest 4G smartphone in existence. And with a 2.45-inch screen, it is certainly one of the smallest Android device we have ever seen.

The main selling point here is that this phone is ultra portable; capable of fitting anywhere (even coin pockets). It is a small, inexpensive handset for casual users, or to be used as a secondary smartphone.

This is by no means a powerhouse, but don’t expect it to be incapable of carrying out your daily needs. It is packed with a 1.

1 GHz quad-core processor, 1-2 GB of ram, 8-16 GB of internal storage, a 2.45-inch 240×432 display, an 8 MP rear camera, a 2 MP front shooter, dual-SIM support and a 950 mAh battery. All backed by Android Nougat and 4G LTE speeds.

Those specs are nothing to write home about, but the price might be. You can sign up for a Jelly phone with as low as $79, by supporting the Kickstarter campaign. Are any of you signing up?