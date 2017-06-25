Don’t know where to find your next tech gadget? Crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo are good for finding alternative technology coming from small startups. There is plenty of great stuff to find here, but there’s also a lot you shouldn’t waste your hard-earned money on. This is why we have the ‘Crowdfunding project of the week’ a series in which we highlight only the hottest tech campaigns around.

Today’s featured project is Flipp, one of the simplest music remotes we have seen. The idea is different, but also amazingly simple and convenient. This circular gadget has two sides: a black one and a clear one. Flip the lighter-colored side up and rotate the device to control volume. You can also press the middle of this lighter area to hit play. The black side controls songs and playlists.

The concept is that Flipp will stop you from fumbling through a phone to find the right song, making the experience more social and shareable. It keeps your eyes and ears in the music and relationships, not in your screen.

The Flipp uses a hub to connect directly to your WiFi connection. This means battery lasts longer and you don’t rely on a phone to use it, but it also forces the device to stick with a select handful of compatible network-operated speakers. The Flipp does work with Sonos and Spotify Connect speakers, though, which are quite popular.

Are any of you looking to get this one? You can sign up to get a Flipp remote by backing the Kickstarter project with as low as 529 Danish Krone. This translates to nearly $80 USD.