Drones are fun, but they can only move through air. We know plenty of you prefer to go underwater. If so, BIKI is for you. This little robot is an underwater drone in the shape of a fish. Not only does it look like a fish, but it also operates like one. It moves forward using a moving fin.

The BIKI has a top speed of 1.12 mph and will dive as deep as 196 feet. You can also keep memories of your underwater adventures with the integrated 4K camera carrying a 150-degree wide angle lens. Too dark down there? Just light the place up with the duo of 114-lumen lights.

It looks like a very neat tool, as well as a cute toy to mess around with. It is also very convenient to use with a smartphone app or included controller.

Interested? Head over to the Kickstarter campaign to learn more. You can sign up for a BIKI with as low as $599. It’s not exactly the cheapest underwater tool, but it can make things quite fun.

