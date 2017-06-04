The ‘Crowdfunding project of the week’ is where we highlight some of the hottest tech gadgets coming from sites like Kickstarter and Indiegogo. We all know it can be exhausting to navigate through hundreds of campaigns, so we are doing all the grunt work for you and curating a list of the best options. Shall we jump right into today’s featured product?

Today we are moving out of the norm: this is not an Android-related product. The MIXXTAPE is looking like a very fun gadget we know many of our readers will love, though. And it is a mobile device, after all! We thought sharing it with you would be a good idea.

The MIXXTAPE plays with the retro style of casettes to hit that melancholic nerve within us, but don’t mistake it for an archaic product. It has all the functionality you could expect from a modern media playter, and then some.

It’s impressive how much the team has managed to pack into this little product. It features touch navigation, an LCD display, a microSD card slot, a microUSB port, a headphone jack and Bleutooth. This puts it up there with any good media player, and you don’t have to worry about running out of space, as upgrading is as simple as changing the memory card.

The most interesting part? Get this – you can even throw it in a cassette player to play your music! It has a magnetic head for playing your tunes with any old boom box.

The unit does support multiple audio formats, including MP3, WAV, WMA and AAC (among others). In terms of juice we are looking at a 330 mAh battery, but this equates to about 12 hours of continuous usage.

Interested? You can sign up for one by backing the Kickstarter campaign with as low as $40. That is said to be a 50% discount over retail value, which means the MIXXTAPE should go for about $80 once it hits the market. Who is signing up?