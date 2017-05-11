Back in March, UK retailer Clove listed the Nokia 3, 5, 6, and 3310 on its website along with expected release dates. A month later, it became the first — and only — UK retailer to start accepting pre-order for the devices. It now looks like the company jumped the gun, as you can’t pre-order the upcoming Nokia handsets anymore.

They are still listed on the website, but you can only enter your email address to get notified when they become officially available. In a statement given to Nokiapoweruser, Clove explained exactly what had happened. HMD, the company now behind the Nokia brand, reached out to the retailer and asked it to remove the pre-order pages. Those apparently went live way too early.

See also: Why you don’t need the Nokia 3310

Clove also added that the demand has been very high so far and that it will start taking pre-orders again in a few days time, probably over the weekend.

Nokia took the wraps off the 3, 5, and 3310 handsets at Mobile World Congress in February. At the same time, it announced that the Nokia 6, which made its debut in China in January. That device, with model number TA-1039 has recently hit the FCC and will make its way to other markets around the world as well. All of them are expected to be available soon, as HMD has said that it plans on releasing the smartphones in 120 markets at the same time sometime in the second quarter of the year.