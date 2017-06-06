Even though WiFi is relatively prevalent in the U.S., there are plenty of places where folks use mobile devices as their only means to connect to the Internet. Those folks have one less way to do so, however, now that Google has disabled Chromecast’s ability to connect to Android’s mobile hotspot.

Before today, that workaround allowed people to connect their Chromecasts and stream content to their TVs through that hotspot. Alas, the most recent Google Play Services update (version 11.0.55) seems to have blocked this “feature.”

According to a moderator that responded to a complaint about the change, Chromecast never officially supported hotspots, even though the workaround existed up until now.

[M]obile hotspots are not officially supported for Chromecast. Chromecast needs access to a secure, wireless network with internet access to work as intended.

You can go back to an earlier version of Google Play Services in order to retain the workaround, but you will need to make it so your device does not automatically update the app. However, keep in mind that security fixes are usually provided within those Google Play Services updates, so you might be at risk if you do not apply those updates.

The feature could also be re-added in a future update, but, for now, you will need a router and Internet plan to make use of a Chromecast.