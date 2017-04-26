As you may know, Google announced in May 2016 that many Chromebooks and other devices that use the company’s Chrome OS operating system would soon be able to run Android apps from the Google Play Store. Since that announcement at Google I/O nearly a year ago, the company has been slow to add that promised support to those older Chromebooks. Now, the company has updated its Chromium support page with a long list of which Chrome OS devices can, or will, gain Android app support.

See also: Samsung Chromebook Pro review

Here are the Chromebooks and other devices that can already run Android apps with the Chrome OS in its Stable Channel version:

Acer Chromebook R11 (CB5-132T, C738T)

AOpen Chromebox Mini

AOpen Chromebase Mini

Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)

Samsung Chromebook Plus

In addition, the Acer Chromebook R13 (CB5-312T) and the Asus Chromebook Flip C302 are also listed as being able to run Android apps right now, but with Chrome OS in its Beta Channel version. Google adds that if a device is listed in the Beta Channel, it does not mean Android app support will be included for that device in the Stable channel on the next release of Chrome OS.

The list also shows over 80 Chrome OS devices that are labeled as “Planned” for adding Android app support. However, there’s no schedule posted for when that will happen for each device. Google does say that it is “continuing to evaluate” more Chrome OS devices that could run Android apps, so if your particular model is not listed, there’s an outside chance it may be included in future updates to the list. Google has already confirmed that all Chromebooks released in 2017 will be able to run Android apps, although that support may not be available out of the box.

Is your Chromebooks, Chromebox, or Chromebase on the list to get Android app support? Let us know in the comments!