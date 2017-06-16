Google has added a further 16 Chromebooks to its list of devices with Google Play support. Chromebooks from Dell, Asus, Samsung, Lenovo, HP and Acer are on the list, bringing the total up to just shy of a hundred. At least half of that overall figure are still listed as “planned” but the new additions are all in the beta channel.

To take advantage of Android apps on any of the freshly listed devices, you’ll simply need to switch channels on your Chromebook. Just go to Settings > Menu > About Chrome OS > Detailed build information > Change channel and select the beta channel. You’ll need a restart once the download has completed but you shouldn’t experience any issues once it does.

Android app support on most beta channel Chromebooks is surprisingly stable, so you shouldn’t encounter any major issues. While Google has definitely been dragging its feet on rolling out Google Play support, it’s good to see progress is still being made. To see the complete list of Chromebooks getting Google Play, hit the Chromium Wiki – the new additions all have “beta channel” listed in the status column.