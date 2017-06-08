Google updated its Chrome browser for Android, and though the search giant did not include many features, it did apply some WD-40 to its page loading capabilities.

This is thanks to an upgraded JavaScript engine that allows for faster page loading while using up less of your memory. Helping the statistics is a new metric Google developed that does a better job of spitting out real-world usage figures. Combined with the improved engine, Google alleges that Chrome now spits out pages 10 to 20 percent faster than before.

Alongside the performance increases, stability fixes, and security patches is full support for animated PNGs. Apple and Mozilla have supported the format in their iMessage and Firefox apps, respectively, so Google is playing catch-up in this regard. Still, the format has gained significant traction, so expect it to be supported by other browsers in the near future.

What folks have their eyes set on, however, is the future Chrome update that includes native ad-blocking. Google gave publishers advanced warning, and so long as they do not feature offending ads, they will be in the clear.

For now, you can give the current Chrome update a download through the Play Store at the link below. Keep in mind that it is rolling out as we speak, so be patient if you do not see the update yet.