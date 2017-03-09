So far, we have seen tons of images and videos of the Galaxy S8 and S8+. There are also a bunch of rumors going around regarding the specs, so we already know a lot about the devices, despite the fact that they will be officially announced on March 29.

What we don’t know is how the upcoming smartphones will stack up against its predecessors and a few other devices in terms of size. We now have a good idea regarding this as well, thanks to CAD mockups released by Steve Hemmerstoffer, who is better known as @onleaks on Twitter.

As you can see from the images, the Galaxy S8 is narrower than the Galaxy S7. This is quite interesting, as the S7 has a 5.1-inch screen, while the Galaxy S8 is rumored to come with a much larger 5.8-inch screen. This is mainly because the screen has a different aspect ratio, which makes the device less wide but a bit taller.

See also: Samsung Galaxy S8 color options and pricing leaks

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8+ is more or less the same width as the Note 7 but is 5.5mm taller. That’s not really a big difference, especially when you consider that the S8+ is expected to have a 6.2-inch display, while the one found on the Galaxy Note 7 measures 5.7 inches.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be quite compact, despite the fact that they will both feature large screens. This is because of the extremely small bezels not only on the sides but also on the top and down at the bottom of the devices. If you want to see how the smartphones look, check out the latest images that have leaked a few days ago.

The mockups provided by @onleaks also give us an idea of how Samsung’s upcoming devices compare with the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in terms of size.

Thoughts on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ sizes?