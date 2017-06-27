The OnePlus 5 is now officially on sale. After a week of global pop-up events, where eager fans could get their hands on one early, the OnePlus 5 was made available online at midnight last night. We’ve already put the phone through its paces in our full OnePlus 5 review and concluded that it’s an exceptional device for the price. If you’ve decided you want to pick one up, here’s what you need to know.

What is the OnePlus 5 price?

The OnePlus 5 is available in two versions, a 128 GB model in Midnight Black (pictured above) with 8 GB of RAM, and a 64 GB model in Slate Gray with 6 GB of RAM. The US prices are set at $479 for the 6 GB/64 GB version and $539 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant.

Check out the table for a broader overview.

6 GB of RAM / 64 GB of storage 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage USD 479 539 EUR 499 559 GBP 449 499 CAD 649 719 DKK 3,799 4,299 SEK 4,995 5,495 HKD 3,688 4,188

In which countries can I buy a OnePlus 5?

The list of regions where you’ll be able to pick up a OnePlus 5 include:

North America: United States, Canada

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom

Asia: Mainland China, Hong Kong, India

How do I order a OnePlus 5?

We recommend that you order a OnePlus 5 from the official OnePlus website. You may see the phone on sale at third-party retailers like Amazon and eBay, but your best bet for device warranty, and if you encounter any other service or shipping problems, would be to buy it directly from OnePlus.

OnePlus says “we’ve significantly increased the amount of OnePlus 5 stock available at launch,” compared to previous OnePlus releases, but added, “to ensure you’ll be among the first to receive the OnePlus 5, we highly recommend placing your order ASAP.”

Typically, if a manufacturer is recommending you order fast, you’d be forgiven for thinking it was purely a marketing ploy. In the past, however, OnePlus devices have frequently gone out of stock: it’s possible that quantities will quickly run out here, too.

To place a OnePlus 5 order:

Visit https://account.oneplus.net/login and log into your account, or register for one free at https://account.oneplus.net/sign-up. You’ll be asked to choose a store location based on the country you want the phone to be shipped to: it’s important that you choose the correct region based on your shipping address prior to placing the order.

Next, head to the OnePlus 5 page at http://oneplus.net/oneplus-5.

Choose the OnePlus 5 model you wish to buy and follow the steps to complete the order. During this, you’ll also be able to select your delivery options (standard delivery is free but there is a priority option) and see an estimated shipping date.

And that’s it, once you’ve finalized the purchase, the OnePlus 5 should be on its way to you shortly.

For more of our OnePlus 5 coverage, including comparisons and camera shootouts, hit this link.