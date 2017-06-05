Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 18,800 total votes , 28.9% of our readers have had their current smartphone between one and two years. 27.6% said they’ve had their phones for over two years, while 21.9% said they’ve had theirs for less than six months.

After a slight misstep with the U Ultra, HTC really needed to hit the ball out of the park with its next flagship smartphone, the U11. We’ve just spent a few weeks with the device, and overall, the U11 has mostly lived up to the hype. Its glossy, mirror-like finish is truly beautiful, it has an excellent camera, and that weird Edge Sense feature is pretty great, too.

But as good as the U11 may be, there are a ton of other high-end phones out there competing for the money in your wallet. Some years it’s pretty easy to pick the right phone for you, but this year, that decision seems to be especially difficult. The Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, Huawei P10, and heck, even the BlackBerry KEYone are all stellar smartphones, and throwing the U11 into that mix makes the smartphone buying decision even tougher.

So we want to know – are you buying the U11, or are going to pass on HTC’s 2017 flagship? We want to know your thoughts! Be sure to cast your vote in the poll attached below, and feel free to speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add.