The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are now available in the UK. The latest Samsung flagships have received lots of positive praise from critics — we said Samsung had knocked it out of the park with the new phones — despite a handful of early setbacks. Thankfully, these seem to affect only a small number of users and may be fixed with over-the-air-updates.

The full retail price for the S8 is £689, while the S8 Plus costs £779. They are hitting the UK in Midnight Black and Orchid Gray color variants to begin with, while the Arctic Silver variant might arrive at a later date.

Check out the best UK Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals we’ve found so far below, or if you’re in the US, visit our dedicated Galaxy S8 price and availability article here.

Vodafone

Galaxy S8:

£30 down and £50 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 4 GB of data.

£100 down and £44 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 1 GB of data.

Galaxy S8 Plus:

£50 down and £54 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 4 GB of data.

£100 down and £48 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 1 GB of data.

O2

Galaxy S8:

£9.99 down and £55 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 5 GB of data.

£49.99 and £51 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 3 GB of data.

Galaxy S8 Plus:

£9.99 down and £60 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 5 GB of data.

£79.99 down and £52 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 3 GB of data.

In addition, select O2 tariffs come with a free JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker when you pick up the S8 (it looks like basically all of them right now).

EE

Galaxy S8:

£9.99 down and £55.99 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 5 GB of data.

£99.99 down and £45.99 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 1 GB of data.

Galaxy S8 Plus:

£9.99 down and £65.99 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 5 GB of data.

£99.99 down and £50.99 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 2 GB of data.

Three

Galaxy S8:

£99 down and £40 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 4 GB of data.

£99 down and £35 per month. Unlimited texts, 300 minutes, 500 MB of data.

Galaxy S8 Plus:

£99 down and £45 per month. Unlimited texts and minutes, 4 GB of data.

£99 down and £40 per month. Unlimited texts, 300 minutes, 500 MB of data.

Carphone Warehouse and Mobiles.co.uk

Retailer Carphone Warehouse has highlighted some specific deals from the UK carriers, which are worth checking out. Otherwise, it has the S8 and S8 Plus SIM-free at the regular £689 and £779 prices.

Have you seen any great Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus deals in the UK? Let us know where they’re at in the comments.