At CES 2017 in January, we got our first hands-on look at the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom. Today, the smartphone is finally going on sale in the US, with the unlocked phone priced at $329.

The two biggest features for the ZenFone 3 Zoom are its dual-rear camera setup and its huge battery. The rear of the phone has two 12 MP sensors; one with a f/1.7-aperture, 25 mm wide-angle lens and the other with a 59 mm camera for instant 2.3X optical zoom. It also includes a new autofocusing feature called TriTech+, which uses a laser autofocus system, subject tracking, and dual pixel phase detection autofocus technologies. ASUS says this allows the cameras to focus on its subject in as little as 0.03 seconds. The phone also has a 13 MP front-facing selfie camera.

The big 5,000 mAh battery is supposed to last up to 42 days on standby with one charge, and it can also support up to 6.4 hours of non-stop 4K video recording. The other specs of the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom include a 5.5-inch 1080p display that is covered in Gorilla Glass 5, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of on-board storage and a fingerprint sensor in the back.

Unfortunately, this phone is shipping with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow out of the box. At this point there really is no excuse for any new Android phone to not ship with Nougat. However, if you still want to get the ASUS ZenFone 3 Zoom, it’s now available from several online retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo and others. It’s also available at some brick-and-mortar retail locations today, and will go on sale at Best Buy’s stores on May 28.