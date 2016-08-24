Night Mode, just like a few other features from Android Nougat’s development builds, didn’t make it into the final cut, which has left a few users a bit missed. Fret not though, as developer Michael Evans and his colleagues have built a simple app to re-enable the feature.

If you missed it, Night Mode is a blue-light filter toggle that is designed to make your smartphone display a little more friendly on your eyes while using your phone at night. It turns out that the code is still left behind in the final Nougat build, and can be easily re-enabled through a few ADB commands. Of course, not many people want to mess around with that stuff, so the team built a quick app that does the same thing, called Night Mode Enabler.

Google has previously stated that the feature was removed from the final build because of performance concerns. Given that the code is left behind, it’s possible that Google may be working to bring its blue-light filter back at some point once the bugs are ironed out. However, it’s also possible that the feature may be completely removed at some point in the future.

Strangely, enabling Night Mode doesn’t appear to be working properly on every device, although the app is still worth a shot if you really want the feature back. Night Mode Enabler is free to download from the Play Store.