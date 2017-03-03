Everyone likes “goodies” and everyone likes “free”, and that’s probably why Huawei has combined the two.

Yes, Huawei is giving away a free “premium accessory gift box” to those who purchase (or have purchased) its latest flagship phablet, the Huawei Mate 9, in the US.

As long as you have your EMEI number, you can follow this link, fill in the survey and you’ll be sent the package within a couple of weeks. The link was discovered by a member of the XDA Developers forums, who found it through a product review on Amazon.com (note it’s not clear whether you need to have purchased the device on Amazon to get the gift box).

In the box, you’ll find a 9V/2A charger (a standard fast charger not a fancy Supercharger), USB Type-C to Micro-USB adapter, a USB Type-C to USB Type-A data cable and a Selfie Stick.

See also: Hands-on with Huawei P10

It’s only a small package, with a retail cost of around $15, and you will have to pay shipping charges if you don’t have Amazin Prime. But, if you do want those accessories, I’d fill that form out sooner rather than later: we have no idea how long this offer will last.

For more on the Huawei Mate 9, and why you should probably buy one, read our full Huawei Mate 9 review.