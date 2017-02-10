BLU, the Florida-based smartphone company, announced a new smartphone today. It is called the Tank Xtreme 5.0 and will appeal mostly to those who are looking for a rugged, durable device. BLU’s latest smartphone looks like it can really take a beating, as it features a shock absorbent rubber frame. This should greatly reduce the possibility of damaging it if you accidentally drop it on the floor. Repeatedly.

Its specs, however, won’t blow your socks off. The Tank Xtreme 5.0 is essentially an entry-level smartphone that comes with a 5-inch HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It’s powered by the MediaTek 6580 quad-core processor, has 1 GB of RAM and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. We know: a tank powered by Marshmallow.

The device is equipped with a 5 MP primary camera and a selfie snapper that also sports a 5 MP sensor. Its robust body houses a 3,000 mAh battery that, according to the manufacturer, should keep the lights on for up to 2.5 days. There is just 8 GB of storage available, but you’re able to expand it for an additional 64 GB with a microSD card.

The Tank Xtreme 5.0 is unlocked and comes in only one color — black. It is already available on Amazon and can be yours for $129.99. But it is worth mentioning that BLU will be offering a $30 discount on the device for a limited time later today, which means you’ll be able to get it for $99.99 if you place your order between 8:45 pm and 2:45 am (EST).

If you’re in the market for an affordable budget smartphone that can take a serious beating, the Tank Xtreme 5.0 just might be for you. To get it, visit Amazon by clicking the button below.