BLU has quietly launched a new smartphone called the R1 Plus. The successor to the R1 HD is a mid-ranger that carries an affordable price tag.

It sports a 5.5-inch HD screen and is powered by the MediaTek 6737 chipset. The unlocked smartphone is available in two different versions. You can get your hands on a model with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage or a variant with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space.

The R1 Plus is equipped with a 13 MP main camera and an 8 MP front-facing selfie snapper, both of which have an LED flash. It features a metal body that houses a 4,000 mAh battery, which should be good for two to three days of use, according to BLU. Other features worth mentioning are dual-SIM support and Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The 32 GB version of the device is already available and can be yours for $159.99. You can get it on Amazon by clicking the button below.

The online retail giant, unfortunately, doesn’t sell the 16 GB variant of the BLU R1 Plus. The device was listed on Best Buy’s website for a short period of time at $139.99 but is currently out of stock.