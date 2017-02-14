BlackBerry continues to make its transition away from mobile hardware, as it licenses its brand name to other Android phone manufacturers. However, the company will keep developing new software for both its phones as well as other Android devices. Recently, it launched a new app in the Google Play Store called Notable, which is supposed to make capturing your phone screen easier, while also offering some additional features.

BlackBerry said its app can be set up so users can trigger a screen capture with a device’s convenience key, via a custom swipe gesture, or by just tapping on a button in the notification tray.

After you get what you wanted to capture on your mobile device, Notable allows you to make notes or mark that image up so you can point out certain things to others or yourself. While the app has been made mainly for the business user who may need to make notes on presentations or other matters, it can just as easily be used by regular folks who want to point out a certain spot on a map or simply to comment on a funny meme in Facebook.

After you are finished making your notes, Notable also allows you to quickly share your marked up image to other apps like OneNote, Evernote and more.

The bad news is that BlackBerry is currently only making the Notable app available for its Android phones like the Priv, the DTEK60 and the DTEK50. The good news is that the company does plan to release the app for non-BlackBerry Android devices in the near future as part of its subscription-based BlackBerry Hub+ suite. All in all, this seems like a solid addition from the folks up in Canada, and hopefully they will continue to develop new apps for the Android platform in the future.