BlackBerry’s new smartphone, the BlackBerry KEYone, is almost here. Though it is already available in one London store, it won’t be released elsewhere in the UK until later this week, and it won’t hit the US until May 31.

We’ve been hands-on with the device at MWC 2017 to show you what it’s about, but now, BlackBerry has launched some how-to videos to give you a few more details about what to expect.

While a number of these could be pretty easily to figured out by those familiar with the Android platform, tips for BlackBerry-specific features — and how to switch to the KEYone from a previous handset — provide a great starting point for new/prospective owners. If you’re interested in picking up the new handset, you might like to check out the “How to assign keyboard shortcuts” and “How to set up the convenience key” vids to get a look at some of the handset’s more notable features.

Here’s the complete list of videos:

What are your thoughts on the BlackBerry KeyOne? Would you consider buying one? Let us know in the comments.