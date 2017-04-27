BlackBerry’s next flagship smartphone, the KEYone, has been teased for a long time. We got our first look at the then-unnamed device at CES in January, and we scored some more hands-on time with it at MWC a month later. Needless to say it’s taken the company a while to get this phone ready for consumers, but thankfully we’re inching closer to a release date. If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on this physical keyboard-touting smartphone, listen up! BlackBerry has announced that the KEYone will make its way to the US and Canada on Wednesday, May 31.

While BlackBerry is keeping some of the details under wraps, we do know that the GSM and CDMA unlocked variants will go on sale in the US on May 31. It’ll also make its way to additional carriers, including Sprint, later in the summer. More details will be revealed closer to the end of May.

As for Canada availability, the BlackBerry KEYone will go on sale at Bell, Bell MTS, Rogers, SaskTel, and TELUS Business starting at $199 CAD on a two-year term on May 31, as well. Pre-orders for the phone begin on Thursday, May 18 from select partners.

If you’d like to register for pre-order updates, head to this link for more information.

Need a refresher? The BlackBerry KEYone sports a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 resolution display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, a 12 MP rear camera, an 8 MP front shooter, and a sizeable 3,505 mAh battery. Definitely the standout feature here is the full physical keyboard, complete with customizable shortcuts and a fingerprint sensor built into the space bar.

So, who’s interested? Will you be buying one of these bad boys on May 31?