The BlackBerry KEYone may be an early sales hit so far, but buyers of this smartphone should be aware of what looks like a major issue with this device. This problem was reported by the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel as part of its infamous bend test for the KEYone.

The video at first shows that the KEYone, which was actually made by TCL Communication, handles the channel’s scratch tests well for the most part. The screen, body, cameras and even its physical keyboard all continue to work even after lots of scratches and abuse. The display also stands up to the channel’s burn test. However, when the time came to put the KEYone through the bend test, the phone’s display quickly popped out of its frame.

As it turns out, the display on the KEYone was put in place with no adhesive on its back at all to keep it from coming out. This is in stark contrast to other high-end smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, which have strong adhesives placed on the back of their displays. The KEYone’s screen also stopped working after the bend test. The channel notes that other KEYone owners have reported issues with the display popping out of their phones with little to no effort on their part.

This could turn out to be a pretty serious issue for both TCL and BlackBerry, and JerryRigEverything recommends that buyers of the KEYone purchase a case for the phone that may keep the display from suddenly flying out. Does this new information about the phone affect any decisions you might have about purchasing the KEYone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!