Smartphone keyboard and BlackBerry enthusiasts alike, the wait is finally over. BlackBerry’s latest flagship, the KEYone, is now available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. residents can now buy the KEYone unlocked for $550 through BlackBerry, Amazon, select Best Buy stores, and BestBuy.com. Keep in mind the phone will be offered in two unlocked variants: one that works on GSM networks like AT&T and T-Mobile and a CDMA variant that works on Verizon.

Carrier variants, including Sprint’s, will be available starting this summer, while the CDMA version will be available through Amazon at launch.

Canadian residents, meanwhile, can purchase the KEYone either in-store or online through Bell, Bell MTS, Rogers, SaskTel, and TELUS. Prices for the carrier variants start at $200 CAD for a two-year term, while the $729 CAD price tag applies for the unlocked variant, which will be available in June.

As a refresher, the KEYone features a 4.5-inch 1620 x 1080 resolution display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of native storage, and a non-removable 3,505 mAh battery. The power pack, combined with the battery-friendly processor, helped the KEYone deliver above-average battery life.

In our review, we were disappointed by the KEYone’s graphics performance, bottom-firing speaker, and the 32 GB of memory being the only storage option. Overall, however, we called the phone one of the most intriguing and most productivity-focused phones we have ever used.

If the pros outweighs the cons for you, you can purchase the BlackBerry KEYone at the links below.