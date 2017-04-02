Samsung is giving AI Assistants a second shot with Bixby, a feature currently only available with the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. But what about those who plan to stick with older Sammy smartphones for a while? Samsung has no plans to release this app through the Google Play Store, and who knows when/if the Korean manufacturer will officially bring this feature to other phones.

Those of you in a rush to try Bixby may be able to get something worked out, though. XDA Developer Forums user takerhbk managed to get Bixby working on a Galaxy S7 device. This led to a swarm of users successfully replicating the process.

It turns out any Samsung device running Android Nougat should be able to run Bixby unofficially. One must first install the Galaxy S8 launcher, then install the Bixby APK file. The process can be found in the XDA Developer Forums post linked below, so make sure to follow instructions closely and do your research before attempting anything.

Here at Android Authority we believe Bixby could succeed, but it may have a hard time doing so. There are plenty of factors setting it back. We know being backed by a giant like Samsung can give any service a good head-start, though. Regardless, it is nice to give it a try. Hit the comments to let us know if you were able to get it running on your Samsung phone! Do you like it?