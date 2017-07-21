Although Samsung has reportedly canceled its Bixby speaker plans, we still might see a new device powered by the company’s digital assistant in the near future. According to a report by Etnews, the tech giant is currently working on a Bluetooth earset with Bixby on board.

It’s possible that the product will be announced soon and released at the same time as the Galaxy Note 8, which is expected to go on sale in September. The report also claims that Samsung hasn’t decided whether it should bundle the earset with the upcoming phablet or sell it separately.

In any case, it will likely only go on sale in South Korea and the US initially, as Bixby Voice is currently only available in these two countries. However, it just might make its way to other markets across the globe eventually, when the digital assistant learns a few more languages.

The upcoming product is said to feature a “Noise Blocking” technology, which blocks out every voice aside from your own. This sound like a great feature on paper that will improve the quality of your calls when there are other people around you. You’ll also be able to ask Bixby questions and get answers without picking up your smartphone.

Other than that, there’s not much else we know about Samsung’s earset for now. If the report is true, the company will probably announce it next month. However, do keep in mind that this is just a rumor for now, meaning that the device might not be revealed after all. The Bixby-powered speaker has also been rumored for the last month or so, but it now looks like Samsung has changed its mind and won’t take the wraps off the device. Well, at least not in the near future.