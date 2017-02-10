Finding a real pinball table (while possible) is no easy feat. You have to search through old laundromats and extinguishing arcades. Lucky for the retro gamer within all of us, pinball has been modernized, now living forever in the form of mobile games. The latest, and probably the most exciting for some fans, is Bethesda Pinball.

The game developer has put together a pinball game featuring worlds from some of their most popular games. These include Fallout, Doom and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. But don’t go thinking they will just be tables with variating decor; the very nature of the world will play into each experience.

It will be possible to join factions and raid vaults on the Fallout version, for example. Skyrim’s table will take some RPG elements (crafting weapons, mining materials, complete quests, equip armor and more. And just like in the game, Doom is all about killing blood-thirsty beasts.

Sounds fun, right? Just keep realize there are some things to keep in mind. Namely, the cost of the app. All developers need to make money, but at least Bethesda is granting you a few options. You can either watch ads before playing, pay per play (like in the good ol’ days) or pay a larger sum of cash to have unlimited access to a table.

Still interested? Give it a try! I know I will.