

Video editing is one of the heaviest tasks that a device can perform. On computers, it requires decent specs, tons of RAM, tons of storage, and some know-how on how to make it work. Because of this, it’s one of the more difficult tasks to reproduce on mobile. Phones do not have the specs or power to replicate experiences like Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere Pro. You will not find anything even close to that on mobile. However, some apps can do the basic stuff pretty well. It’s even good enough for some pro vlogging if you’re patient. Without further delay, here are the best video editor apps on Android.

[Price: Free]

Adobe Premiere Clip is kind of the big name when it comes to video editor apps. It has a laundry list of features, including the ability to auto-generate videos using your images and video if you don’t want to do it yourself. If that’s not your thing, you can edit your video manually using a variety of tools, effects, and music. The app boasts that you can use your own music but some users have found this process to be difficult. It does sync and work with Adobe Premiere Pro so you can start a project on one and continue on the next one. It’s worth a shot, especially if you use Adobe Premiere Pro on PC or Mac.



[Price: Free]

Funimate is one of the surprisingly popular, but not overly powerful video editor apps. It boasts itself as being a great app for making music videos or simple videos out of the stuff you already have on your device. There are 15 video filters that you can play with and the creation process is fairly painless. This isn’t something you’d want to use on a serious video but it’s definitely worth a look if you need something really simple. It’s also entirely free so there’s no harm in checking it out.



[Price: Free]

Movie Maker Filmmaker is a classically designed video editor that lets you actually edit video. You’ll be able to trim, crop, and reorder video content as well as set focal points. The app also boasts a variety of video effects and you can design your own custom filters, although that functionality isn’t amazingly powerful. The app has struggled with some bug issues since it’s major redesign, but it’s still one of the better video editing apps out there. It’s also completely free.



[Price: Free / $5.99]

PowerDirector is one of the most comprehensive video editor apps on this list. It comes with a ton of features, including quick editing tools, various effects and other tools, and it even comes with things like a collage maker and slow motion support. The interface is relatively easy to work with and it utilizes the classic “timeline editor” method which should make people with prior video editing experience feel more at home. It’s free to download and use, but you’ll need to fork out some extra money to get all the features.



[Price: Free]

Quik is from a newer generation of video editor apps and it’s actually pretty good if you need something simple. The way it works is you add up to 50 photos and video clips and the app will analyze each thing and spit out a short video based on them. Quik contains about two dozen video styles and you can re-order and customize your video before you export it. It’s not nearly as powerful as something like Adobe Premiere Clip or PowerDirector, but not everyone needs something that intense. You can pick it up for free if you’re interested.



[Price: Free / Up to $4.49]

VivaVideo is a good “middle of the road” video editor app that gets the job done for most people. The app uses a storyboard style of editing where you load clips, edit and trim them as needed, and then move on to the next segment. It includes over 200 video filters and various other effects, text input, and fast and slow motion support. VivaVideo has a free version that comes with a watermark and a time limit for any given video. You can remove these restrictions by buying the pro version.



[Price: Free]

Usually apps with non-imaginative names like Video Editor aren’t worth your time. This time, however, it definitely is. It’s a simple video editor that lets you do the basic stuff like trim video, organize your clips, and add music. You’ll also find some additional features like the ability to add emoji and text to videos and a variety of video effects to make things a little more fun. It’s great for stuff like Vine or Instagram, but it’s not powerful enough for bigger productions. At the very least, this one is completely free to use.



[Price: Free]

Videoshop is another one of those video editor apps where it’s really good if you need something simple. It has a ton of features including the most basic stuff like trimming, basic editing, and adding music. Along with that, the app also includes transition animations, the ability to record voice overs, stop motion support, sound effects and some fun little things like the ability to play a video in reverse. You can download and use the app for free and there’s an additional $0.99 purchase that you can make.



[Price: Free]

VideoShow is actually one of the more powerful video editor apps out there. It’s not quite on par with something like PowerDirector or Premiere Clip, but the list of features is long. On top of the basic stuff, you’ll be able to add a variety of effects to your video. These include stickers, text (including font), themes, and other effects that you can pick and choose. You can also draw on the video if you want to or record a voiceover if needed. The controls can be a bit finicky and there are some bugs and issues that need worked out, but it is worth a shot.



[Price: Free]

VQuick is last on our list of video editor apps and it’s also one the newest. It was built specifically for people who do things like vlog, do journalism, and similar, socially minded video content creators. It has some basic editing features but nothing overly special and there is a built-in social network where you can view videos made by other people. There is also a self-destruct mode included so you can show a video to someone and then have it deleted after it’s been viewed. It’s unique and it’s completely free. However, please note that not a lot of people have used it and there are likely bugs that still need worked out!



