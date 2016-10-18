

One of our more frequent requests from readers is to tell them how to record your screen on Android. The functionality has been around for quite some time but usually requires some tinkering and adjustment to get it. In Android Lollipop, they have a screen recording method building into the OS and that’s how most people do it these days. Let’s take a look at a few Android apps and some other methods to get you screen recording.

[Price: Free / $3.00]

AX Screen Recorder is one of the better all around screen recording apps on Android. It’s one of those “it just works” kind of apps. You open it up, start the recording, and then it will save when you’re finished. It also doesn’t include watermarks, advertising, or time limits. You can also pause the recording if needed. The app has all kinds of tweaks and additions that you can make to get your videos looking crisp and complete. It’s free to use if you want to check it out.



[Price: Free]

Google Play Games is thought of as just a place to view your mobile gaming profile. However, it actually has screen recording functionality built right in. It’s meant to be used with games, although you could use it to record just about anything. All you have to do is exit out of the game once the recording interface opens up and you’ll be able to record any app that you want. It’s a completely free option that works rather well. It’s also very simple to use. Unfortunately, you can only record in 720p or 480p with this one.



[Price: Free / $8.99]

Mobizen Screen Recorder is a nifty little app that is actually a very average screen recording app. However, this one does have an advantage that many others don’t and that’s the ability to screen record on Android 4.4 Kit Kat without root. It seems like a small thing, but as of October 2016, one in every four Android users are still using Kit Kat. That makes its spot on this list all but incontrovertible. It’s an overall positive experience which is worth a shot.



[Price: Free]

Stream is actually a Twitch-like social network. The different being that you can stream what’s on your Android device straight to the service without a middle man. The way it works is you cue up your app or game that you want to record. You then initiate the app, start recording, and what you record will be streamed live. Of course, the service has built-in features to allow you to save your screen recording once you’re done streaming. You can learn more by reading their FAQ here!



[Price: Free with ads / $2/month / $10/year / $40/lifetime]

Vysor is a fun little app that allows you to cast your device to your computer screen over USB. From there, you can use it on your computer or screen record it on your PC if you’d like to. It tends to work pretty well although you will need to fork out a little bit of money in order to get HD quality. This app doesn’t record anything on its own so don’t expect any options to do so. You’ll have to record it on your computer on your own. If this app isn’t cutting it for your, TeamViewer is another decent option in this space.



Other methods for screen recording

There are other ways to record your screen on Android and that is by using hardware. There are two main ways to do so using hardware:

If you’re on a device with Android Lollipop (or higher), you can use ADB to record your screen. We have a great tutorial you can read to learn how and you can find it by clicking here.

Professionals use a capture card to hook their Android device right into their computer and record it from there. Capture cards can get rather expensive but you’ll get probably the best frame rates and quality. Plus it records directly to your computer hard drive which allows for much larger recordings. Do note that you’ll have work around some potential HDCP problems so get the ole search engine up and running.

