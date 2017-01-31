

Password managers are becoming more and more popular. The ability to keep all of your passwords in one spot is highly appealing. With mobile, you can have them on you at all times and the security isn’t half bad anymore. There are tons of password managers on PC, Mac, and mobile. Here are the best password manager apps for Android.

aWallet Password Manager Price: Free / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY aWallet is one of those password manager apps that have been around for a very long time. It stores passwords, banking info, credit card info, and custom data if you need it to. There is also a built-in search, custom icons, and an auto-lock feature. There is even a built-in password generator so you don't have to think of one. It covers all the basics, includes AES and Blowfish encryption, and seems to do everything right. You can download the app for free and pay for the pro version as an in-app purchase. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Dashlane Price: Free / $2 per month DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Dashlane is another app that has been around for a while. It features the basics, including support for passwords, credit cards, and other sensitive types of information. It also handles support for auto-filling passwords on websites and apps. You'll be able to make backups locally or over the cloud. The encryption is 256-bit AES which is definitely good enough. You can use most of the features for free, but you'll need to grab the subscription if you want all of them. It's one of the more solid password manager apps. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Enpass Password Manager Price: Free / $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Enpass is a fairly powerful password manager. It covers the basics and there are even desktop versions available for Mac, PC, and Linux. It also boasts no subscription fees which is a nice tough. Alongside that, the app can backup and restore your info, includes 256-bit AES encryption, cross-platform syncing, and you can even import from other password managers to make migration easier. You can also have it auto-fill your passwords into Google Chrome if you use that browser. It's free to download and use with a single $9.99 payment to unlock everything. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Keepass2Android Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Keepass2Android is one of the more basic password manager apps. It has the basics and you'll be able to backup passwords and such. However, it doesn't have a lot of the more complex features of many of its competitors. The app's main claim to fame is that it's completely free and open source. It's based on the code for Keepassdroid (which is another excellent free, open source password manager) and the two are compatible with one another. There is also a completely offline version as well if you need that. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Keeper Price: Free / $29.99 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Keeper is a password manager app with a lot of features. Its main feature is having both 256-bit AES and PBKDF2 encryption which definitely helps one feel safe. Along with that, it covers the basics and includes auto-fill passwords in various apps and websites. Along with passwords, it also includes a photo and video vault where you can store sensitive images or videos. It also includes fingerprint lock support which is always nice. You can also sync between devices and store your data in the cloud if you want to. It's a pretty decent option although you'll need a subscription to get all of the features. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

See also: The best Android apps, ever!

LastPass Price: Free / $12 per year DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY LastPass is about as mainstream as it gets when it comes to password manager apps. It has a metric ton of features, including auto-filling passwords into apps, sites, and even forms. It also allows you to store photos and audio notes securely. There are several other more unique or uncommon features such as fingerprint scanner support, a password generator, a password auditor to let you know if your password is weak, and even the ability to grant emergency access to a friend or family member. You can use the core app for free but you'll need a subscription if you want all the features. You can also grab LastPass Authenticator in Google Play to add 2-factor authentication for added security. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

mSecure Password Manager Price: $9.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY mSecure is one of those password managers that has been around forever. However, it's seen several updates since its inception and its look and feel is still relatively modern. On top of that, it supports the basic stuff, 256-bit AES encryption, an auto-lock, a password generator, and the ability to backup your data to your SD card. It even has a self-destruct feature that you can enable if someone guesses your password wrong too many times. It's a solid all-around option, although the lack of a free version may give some people pause. We recommend looking up some reviews and trying it out within the refund time limit if you try this one out. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Password Safe and Manager Price: Free / $3.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY Password Safe and Manager is a good middle-of-the-road option when it comes to password managers. This one boasts absolutely zero connections to the Internet as well as a 256-bit encryption which should help you feel relatively safe. It also has Material Design which looks and acts wonderfully. You can put your passwords in, categorize them for easy browsing, and even generate new passwords on the fly. Additionally, it comes with auto-backup. There are many more features if you decide to buy the pro version for $3.99. It's not the most powerful, but it's still pretty good. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

RoboForm Password Manager Price: Free DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY RoboForm is older than dirt but it's still one of the best password managers out there. It does what it's supposed to do pretty well and includes bookmarks so you can find your most used passwords quickly. The app can also learn new passwords as you create them and login which is pretty nifty. It also has support for multi-step logins which fairly convenient. It works with Chrome and Firefox out of the box with an additional add-on for Dolphin Browser. It's completely free and it works really well. DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

SafeInCloud Password Manager Price: Free / $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY SafeInCloud is a cloud-based password manager with a lot going for it. It stores all of your data on its cloud where you can sync with it using any device by logging in. The app includes Material Design, 256-bit AES encryption, fingerprint scanner support, Android Wear support, a password generator, and a password strength calculator. You can also auto-fill on select browsers as well. You can get most of the features in the free version or pick up the pro version for a very reasonable $2.99 DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY DOWNLOAD ON GOOGLE PLAY

Related best app lists:

If we missed any of the best password manager apps for Android, tell us about them in the comments! To see our complete list of best app lists, click here.