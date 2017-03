Google Daydream is Google’s newest VR platform. It’s only been around for a few months and only a few devices can use it. You’ll have a better experience than you would with Google Cardboard. However, we’re still waiting for the app market to populate more. It’s still early, but some apps are already pretty decent. Here are the best Google Daydream apps!

Coloring VR Price: Free Coloring VR is one of the more relaxing Daydream apps. Like most coloring book apps, you'll be able to pick one of a variety of images and then color them in. It's not overly complex but it makes up for it by doing what it can do pretty well. You can look around, zoom in and out, and, of course, color stuff. That's about all that it does. It's completely free to download for now. It has enough code to show that it has in-app purchases, but it doesn't actually have any yet. It's worth a shot at least!

Fulldive VR Price: Free Fulldive does a lot of things for a VR app. It bills itself is a VR social platform that introduces you to all kinds of other VR content. That's all good and everything, but that's not what makes it one of the must try Daydream apps. It has the capacity to stream 360, 3D, and other VR content from YouTube. You can also play your locally stored VR videos and photos. Perhaps its best feature is the ability to browse for other VR apps and games. Not all of them will have Daydream support, but it's a good place to start.

Google Photos Price: Free As it turns out, Google Photos is actually also a Google Daydream app. On your device, it's a great app to backup photos and videos. On Daydream, it's a good place to view all of that stuff. It has support for 360-degree photos, panoramas (of a certain size), and VR photos. It's a free app that most people should have on their smartphones anyway. Thus, it makes sense to pick it up for use for Daydream. It's completely free to download and use.

NBA VR and NFL VR Price: Free Both the NBA and the NFL have both released Daydream apps. Unfortunately, they're not fully featured apps. At least not yet. The NBA app gives you access to a lot of tertiary content. You'll be able to watch highlights, exclusive interviews, and stuff like that. The NFL VR app does essentially the same thing. Both are very fun VR experiences. However, we look forward to the day when you can stream live games. Until then, though, fans of (American) football or basketball should mostly enjoy these experiences.

Netflix VR, Hulu, HBO GO Price: Free (with subscriptions) One of the first industries to pick up on VR was video streaming. They're still working on the experience end of it, but the apps work fairly well. You'll be able to binge stuff like you always do from the comfort of a VR living room. Hulu rolled their VR approach into the official app while Netflix and HBO GO have separate VR apps that you'll need to search for. They all still require the same old subscriptions which helps keep things simple. They're not flawless experiences by any means, but it's one of the funner ways to use VR right now.

myVR Price: Free myVR is a personalization app. It's also a fun way to experience VR. You'll be given your own personal space that you can customize. It also lets you add sources such as YouTube channels, websites, music sources, and other stuff. That way you can stay up on news, videos, and music that you like. Additionally, you can visit other people and view their little spaces if you want to. It's nothing too amazing, but it's a fun way to experience VR. It's definitely one of the must-try Daydream apps.

RaveVR Price: Free RaveVR is a video platform that helps you find VR video content. It connects to a variety of websites such as YouTube, Reddit, Vimeo, and Viki. You'll be able to search through and watch some VR stuff as it comes out. It also has a text and voice chat built-in that lets you connect with other people, watch videos together, and chit chat. The only downside is that you'll need to log in using your Facebook account. Some won't like that and we don't blame them. However, if you don't mind, then it's a fun little thing to experience.

Skybox VR Player Price: Free Skybox VR Player is a video player for Daydream. It has surprisingly good support for most types of video. That includes 2D, 3D, 180-degree, and 360-degree video content. You can install a PC component and stream your own video content from your computer to your headset if you so choose. It's a solid, enjoyable experience. Especially if you have a collection of VR content on your own. It's free to download if you want to try it out. It's one of the must-get Daydream apps.

Splash VR for Reddit Price: $2.99 Splash VR for Reddit is, as you can imagine, a VR Reddit app. It allows you to look up your favorite subreddits, scroll through them, and view content. It features an infinite scroll, zooming in on images, theming, and other small customization features. There is even Gifv support, filters (so you can avoid NSFW or even politics if you want to), and you can open YouTube videos in its official app. It's not half bad. There isn't a free version to check out, so you'll have to buy the app and test it inside of its refund time to see if you like it. The developer also has a VR app for Imgur called IMVR. It works well with this app.

YouTube VR Price: Free / $9.99 per month YouTube VR is definitely one of the must-have Daydream apps. It's a no-brainer, really. YouTube had some of the first VR videos ever and the collection has only grown exponentially since then. You can find all kinds of VR content here, from demo footage to show your friends to stuff you might actually like. You can still watch regular videos as well in a VR setting. It has some bugs here and there that still need to get worked out. However, it's for sure going to be a staple in the Daydream apps staple forever, probably.

