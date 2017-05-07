Game Boy and Game Boy Color were the handheld consoles that started it all. Their release showed that you could have well made games that fit in your pocket. Handheld game consoles have evolved a lot since then, but there are many who still enjoy the classics. Let’s take a look at the best Game Boy emulators, Game Boy Color emulators, and Game Boy Advanced emulators for Android!
